Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO Shares Purchased by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) by 938.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,411 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 137,732 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,900 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $628.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Winnebago Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.70.

Read Our Latest Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

See Also

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