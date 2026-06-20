Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,315 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000. Motorola Solutions comprises about 2.3% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after buying an additional 1,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after buying an additional 627,066 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $271,429,000 after buying an additional 603,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after buying an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $395.88 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.87. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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