WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,416 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $396.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average price is $397.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.11 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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