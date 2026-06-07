WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 186.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,895.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 121,929 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $111,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 134,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,089,460.83. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $331,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,161.46. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,206. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Z opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $705.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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