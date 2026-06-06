WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,076 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,137,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10,081.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,571 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,516,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 247,066 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 936.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,385 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.17 per share, with a total value of $1,441,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $159.76 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $189.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. FTI Consulting's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $370.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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