WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,773 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $2,865,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.4% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $89,401,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $425.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $424.53 and its 200-day moving average is $461.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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