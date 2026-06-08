WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,200 Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $521,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,615,382,000 after purchasing an additional 997,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,724,000 after purchasing an additional 851,024 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 506.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 758,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 633,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Article

Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Article

Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Positive Sentiment: The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Article

The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Neutral Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference appearance and prior earnings update reinforced steady fundamentals, but there was no single new operating headline driving the move. Article

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here