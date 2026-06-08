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WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 48,819 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Gaming and Leisure Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 48,819 additional shares for a total of 75,419 shares valued at about $3.37 million.
  • Institutional interest in GLPI remains strong, with other large investors also increasing holdings and institutions owning about 91.14% of the company’s stock.
  • The company reported solid quarterly results and raised its dividend to $0.82 per share, implying a 7.0% annualized yield, while Wall Street analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.89.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gaming and Leisure Properties.

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 48,819 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $167,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,221,000 after buying an additional 1,507,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.89.

Get Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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