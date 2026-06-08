WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 28,470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,398.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,559.32 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $1,861.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,174.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $698.85.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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