WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,154 shares of the company's stock after selling 880,546 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Venture Global were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venture Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company's stock worth $324,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Venture Global by 520.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,489,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Venture Global by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,871,398 shares of the company's stock worth $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 995,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Venture Global by 2,706.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,543 shares of the company's stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 839,519 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Venture Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venture Global from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VG

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In related news, COO Brian Cothran sold 31,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $457,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,585,553.97. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,881,623 shares of company stock worth $112,229,295. 84.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Shares of VG opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Venture Global's payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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