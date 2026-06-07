WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Free Report) by 1,924.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 157,476 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.98. The business had revenue of $309.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.28 million. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

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