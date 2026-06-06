WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,705 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,766 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $143.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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