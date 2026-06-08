WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.22 Million Stake in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,757 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Curbline Properties worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 77,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 58.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURB

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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