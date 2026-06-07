WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Kirby Corporation $KEX

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 33,309 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Kirby worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,355 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $49,632,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kirby by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,565 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 52,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,680.02. This represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $99,916.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,326.33. The trade was a 98.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $157.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.Kirby's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Kirby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KEX

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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