WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.51 Million Stake in Maplebear Inc. $CART

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,698 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Maplebear worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 761.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 212.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravi Gupta sold 181,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $7,513,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 741,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,780,619.73. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 126,083 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $4,676,418.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 386,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,340,588.87. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,863 shares of company stock worth $12,931,445. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company's stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CART shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Maplebear from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Maplebear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maplebear from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers' existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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