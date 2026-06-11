WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $717,000 Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 158,432 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Carnival were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Carnival by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company's stock worth $351,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carnival by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,510,016 shares of the company's stock worth $419,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,201,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,912,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,576,000 after buying an additional 2,783,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Negative Sentiment: Fresh attention on Carnival’s recently disclosed cybersecurity incident is weighing on sentiment, with investors worrying about remediation costs, potential litigation, and reputational damage after the company began sending notification letters tied to the April 2026 breach. Article Title

Fresh attention on Carnival’s recently disclosed cybersecurity incident is weighing on sentiment, with investors worrying about remediation costs, potential litigation, and reputational damage after the company began sending notification letters tied to the April 2026 breach. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs and broader selling pressure across cruise and leisure stocks are hurting the group, adding to concerns about margins and near-term earnings power. Article Title

Higher fuel costs and broader selling pressure across cruise and leisure stocks are hurting the group, adding to concerns about margins and near-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: Carnival is also underperforming peers in Wednesday trading, suggesting investors are rotating away from the stock relative to other cruise names. Article Title

Carnival is also underperforming peers in Wednesday trading, suggesting investors are rotating away from the stock relative to other cruise names. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-focused articles highlight continued Wall Street optimism, including price targets implying meaningful upside and commentary that Carnival could beat earnings again, but these reports are not enough to offset the current pressure.

Several analyst-focused articles highlight continued Wall Street optimism, including price targets implying meaningful upside and commentary that Carnival could beat earnings again, but these reports are not enough to offset the current pressure. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent deployment of Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system across Carnival Cruise Line is a positive operational update, but it appears to be a longer-term product and guest-experience improvement rather than a near-term stock driver. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $28.70 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.80.

View Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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