WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Hut 8 worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $89.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hut 8 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 4.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $139.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other news, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,924,010.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,010. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 10,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $808,097.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,071.74. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,628 shares of company stock worth $6,976,321. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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