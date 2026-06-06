WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $10.12 Million in Medtronic PLC $MDT

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,351 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,485,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,556,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $970,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Stock Down 0.3%

MDT opened at $81.66 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

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Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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