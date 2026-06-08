WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.73 Million in General Motors Company $GM

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,236 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,333 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,025 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,570. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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