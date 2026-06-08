WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.15 Million in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,888,733.28. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair downgraded Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $92.07 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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