WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.92 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,543 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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