WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $4.01 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,146 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $178,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,841,538.84. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $89,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,690. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,166 shares of company stock worth $2,813,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $170.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.82 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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