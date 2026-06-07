WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $5.64 Million in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 207,978 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the bank's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regions Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regions Financial wasn't on the list.

While Regions Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here