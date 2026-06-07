WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $6.10 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,994 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

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Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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