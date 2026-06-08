WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,259 shares of the company's stock worth $50,627,000 after buying an additional 679,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,236 shares of the company's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 199,408 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $17.44 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Read Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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