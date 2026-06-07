WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,007 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 467.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $111.07 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $148.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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