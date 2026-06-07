WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of FND stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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