WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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