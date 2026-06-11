WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $720,000 Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,266 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3,635.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 748,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 728,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 464,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $268,573,000 after acquiring an additional 409,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Power Integrations by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 288,771 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $10,743,368.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 279,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,363.04. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 15,894 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,306,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 71,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,854,421.02. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,085 shares of company stock worth $27,338,789. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of POWI stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Power Integrations's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's payout ratio is currently 286.67%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Further Reading

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