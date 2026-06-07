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WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 370,910 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Blue Owl Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • WINTON GROUP Ltd sharply increased its Blue Owl Capital stake in Q4, buying 370,910 additional shares and lifting its total holdings to 404,010 shares valued at about $6.0 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted positions in Blue Owl Capital, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 35.85% of the company.
  • Analysts currently rate OWL as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $14.04; the stock recently traded at $9.81 after the company reported in-line quarterly EPS and maintained a 9.4% annualized dividend yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 1,120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,010 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 370,910 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1,345.0% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 1,284,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,572,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,920,000 after buying an additional 1,667,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,726,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,061,999,000 after buying an additional 2,141,873 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5,256.9% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 374,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 367,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,940,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 149,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Blue Owl Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 766.67%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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