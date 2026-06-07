WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,487,354 shares of the company's stock worth $825,556,000 after buying an additional 208,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,402 shares of the company's stock worth $337,311,000 after purchasing an additional 114,521 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company's stock worth $161,655,000 after purchasing an additional 238,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,207,153 shares of the company's stock worth $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 303,807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company's stock worth $144,685,000 after purchasing an additional 701,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.29 and a 52 week high of $140.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Ingredion's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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