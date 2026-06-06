WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,163 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $9,209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $181.46 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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