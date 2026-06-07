WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 71,584 Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,584 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Blackbaud as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,520 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 8,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,484 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Weiss Ratings raised Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLKB

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.81 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 176.76% and a net margin of 12.41%.Blackbaud's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $194,278.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,968,428.39. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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