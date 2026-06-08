WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 38,316 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 8.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $150.18 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $622.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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