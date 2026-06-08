WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 27,981 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 27,981 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $140.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. This trade represents a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,495. 16.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding into new products with its SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures launch for overseas users, a move that could open up a new, higher-margin trading category and support long-term growth. Article Title

Coinbase is expanding into new products with its SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures launch for overseas users, a move that could open up a new, higher-margin trading category and support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, highlighting Coinbase’s push into real-world crypto utility and financial infrastructure. Article Title

Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, highlighting Coinbase’s push into real-world crypto utility and financial infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s comments on U.S.-China competition reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative and pro-innovation image. Article Title

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s comments on U.S.-China competition reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative and pro-innovation image. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase remains widely watched by investors, with high web traffic and analyst attention keeping the stock in focus, though this alone does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Coinbase remains widely watched by investors, with high web traffic and analyst attention keeping the stock in focus, though this alone does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target on Coinbase to $142 and flagged weak trading volumes, implying that crypto activity may stay soft for longer than bulls hoped. Article Title

Baird lowered its price target on Coinbase to $142 and flagged weak trading volumes, implying that crypto activity may stay soft for longer than bulls hoped. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s continued selloff and broader crypto weakness are pressuring Coinbase shares by reducing expected trading volume and investor risk appetite. Article Title

Bitcoin’s continued selloff and broader crypto weakness are pressuring Coinbase shares by reducing expected trading volume and investor risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: A Coinbase director sold 10,000 shares in a pre-arranged transaction, which can add to cautious sentiment even if it was not a discretionary sale. Article Title

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $152.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

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