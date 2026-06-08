WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 38,620 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,445 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 38,620 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $124,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,222 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $171,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $248,466,000 after purchasing an additional 987,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,220. This trade represents a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,926. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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