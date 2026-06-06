WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,994 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,789 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Boeing were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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