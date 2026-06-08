WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $2.10 Million Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSCR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,363 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on Oscar Health and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Up 0.3%

OSCR opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Oscar Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Oscar Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Oscar Health from “strong sell” to “hold” , easing bearish sentiment even though its $20 target remains below the current share price. Zacks.com

Wells Fargo upgraded Oscar Health from , easing bearish sentiment even though its $20 target remains below the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Oscar Health’s recent earnings showed a major EPS beat , which supports the stock’s fundamental story despite revenue coming in below estimates.

Oscar Health’s recent earnings showed a , which supports the stock’s fundamental story despite revenue coming in below estimates. Neutral Sentiment: A company co-founder shifting into an advisory leadership role looks like an internal reorganization rather than a disruptive change. Oscar Health Co-Founder Shifts to Advisory Leadership Role

A company co-founder shifting into an looks like an internal reorganization rather than a disruptive change. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CFO Richard Scott Blackley and CAO Victoria Baltrus , sold shares under pre-planned 10b5-1 programs to cover tax obligations on vested equity awards, which is less concerning than discretionary selling.

Multiple insiders, including and , sold shares under pre-planned 10b5-1 programs to cover tax obligations on vested equity awards, which is less concerning than discretionary selling. Negative Sentiment: Director Mario Schlosser sold 34,120 shares, the largest insider sale in the latest batch, which may pressure sentiment even though it was pre-arranged.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Mcananey sold 9,859 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $216,306.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,026.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,177,845.60. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 189,660 shares of company stock worth $4,283,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company's stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oscar Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oscar Health wasn't on the list.

While Oscar Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here