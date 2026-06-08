WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $3.78 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,679,128 shares of the company's stock worth $3,378,970,000 after acquiring an additional 372,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,727,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,528,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,905 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,145,834 shares of the company's stock worth $840,829,000 after acquiring an additional 237,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,900 shares of the company's stock worth $610,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,473 shares of the company's stock worth $455,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $160.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,345,878.57. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $10,474,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,622,555.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 157,798 shares of company stock worth $26,088,615 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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