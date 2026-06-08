WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Intuitive Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 43.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 13,751 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $324,661.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,162,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,446,506.95. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 8,447 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $199,433.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 351,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,293,697.19. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,190,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,320,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNR. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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