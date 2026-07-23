Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,268 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 385,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.71% of Wintrust Financial worth $254,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $119.61 and a one year high of $167.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $738.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Wintrust Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wintrust Financial this week:

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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