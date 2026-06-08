Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Holdings Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,954 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.80% of Wintrust Financial worth $74,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Stephens started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,324.20. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $152.90 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.Wintrust Financial's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wintrust Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wintrust Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wintrust Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here