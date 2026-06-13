Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Position Reduced by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,524 shares of the bank's stock after selling 140,710 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.49% of Wintrust Financial worth $46,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $90,187,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,669,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 238,210 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $159.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $162.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report).

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