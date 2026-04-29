Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,833 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 312 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $454,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,895.85. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $82,260.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,371,250.70. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 23,947 shares of company stock worth $3,539,971 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Stephens initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.9%

WTFC stock opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.46 and a twelve month high of $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is 18.44%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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