Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,063 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Wintrust Financial worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the bank's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wintrust Financial this week:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $119.61 and a 12 month high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.94 and a 200-day moving average of $149.33.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $738.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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