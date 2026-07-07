WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,656 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in WisdomTree were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WT. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WisdomTree by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WT. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on WT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.26%.The firm's revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WisdomTree's payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report).

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