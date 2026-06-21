WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,607 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,201 shares during the period. Tobam's holdings in WisdomTree were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company's stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 379.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 697,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in WisdomTree by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 301,138 shares of the company's stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WisdomTree by 722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,039 shares of the company's stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,552.55. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WT stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.15.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. WisdomTree's revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. WisdomTree's payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WT shares. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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