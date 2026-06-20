WMS Group LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

WMS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.2% of WMS Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.96 and a 200-day moving average of $358.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $465.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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