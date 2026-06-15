Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Appian Corporation $APPN

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,548 shares of the company's stock after selling 946,662 shares during the quarter. Appian comprises 0.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Appian worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Appian by 693.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Appian by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Appian by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $24.01 on Monday. Appian Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,403.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, CRO Mark Dorsey acquired 5,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the acquisition, the executive owned 13,993 shares in the company, valued at $267,686.09. This represents a 59.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.00% of the company's stock.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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