Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,429 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,690 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.22% of Woodward worth $39,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $451,093,000 after buying an additional 106,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $402.50 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.31 and a 1 year high of $407.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "positive" rating and a $423.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Woodward

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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